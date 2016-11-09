Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Aradigm Corp
* Aradigm announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Company recorded $50,000 in revenue in Q3 of 2016 compared with $4.7 million in revenue in Q3 of 2015
* Q3 loss per share $0.55 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: