* Clearside Biomedical Inc -Phase 3 program of zuprata for macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion to be initiated in first half of 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S