Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc
* Overseas Shipholding Group reports third quarter 2016 results
* Overseas Shipholding Group says Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenues for Q3 of 2016 were $186.8 million, down 20% compared with same period in 2015.
* Q3 loss per share $1.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
