Nov 9 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc

* Overseas Shipholding Group reports third quarter 2016 results

* Overseas Shipholding Group says Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenues for Q3 of 2016 were $186.8 million, down 20% compared with same period in 2015.

* Q3 loss per share $1.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: