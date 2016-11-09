Nov 9 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc says on track to achieve three year financial objectives and fiscal 2017 guidance

* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc says reaffirms its fiscal year 2017 guidance

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.14, revenue view $4.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Broadridge reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 43 to 45 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S