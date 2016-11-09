Nov 9 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc
* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc says on track to
achieve three year financial objectives and fiscal 2017 guidance
* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc says reaffirms its
fiscal year 2017 guidance
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.14, revenue view $4.18
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Broadridge reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 43 to 45 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
