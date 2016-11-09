Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Chorus Aviation Inc
* Chorus Aviation announces third quarter earnings and aircraft leasing transaction with Air Nostrum
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.16
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.24 excluding items
* Chorus Aviation says expects definitive documentation for EDC loan facility and leases with Air Nostrum for 2016 aircraft deliveries to be completed in Q4
* Chorus Aviation says in 2017, five new CRJ900 regional jets will be added to fleet of Q400 aircraft leased into CPA operation
* Chorus Aviation says expect to acquire and lease four new CRJ1000 regional jets to Air Nostrum by end of October 2017
* Chorus Aviation says secured a letter of offer from export development Canada for debt financing of up to 80% of net purchase price of each CRJ1000
* Chorus Aviation says four new CRJ1000 regional jets are scheduled to be delivered in November and December 2016, and in July and October 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
