Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Rave Restaurant Group Inc
* Qtrly pie five comparable store retail sales decreased 14.7%
* Qtrly pizza inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 0.2% from same period of prior year
* Rave restaurant group, inc. Reports first fiscal quarter financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 6.3 percent to $15.5 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
