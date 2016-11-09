Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 First Majestic Silver Corp
* Qtrly silver production increased 20% to 3.1 million ounces
* First majestic silver corp - qtrly silver equivalent production increased 27 pct to 4.5 million ounces
* First majestic silver corp - qtrly all-in sustaining costs decreased 27 pct to $10.52 per payable silver ounce
* First majestic reports third quarter financial results
* Q3 revenue rose 78 percent to $79.3 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: