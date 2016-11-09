Nov 9 Semafo Inc

* Qtrly gold production of 62,500 ounces compared to 67,200 ounces for same period in 2015

* Qtrly gold sales of $80.2 million compared to $72.5 million for same period in 2015

* Semafo delivers cash flow of $39.3 million in third quarter 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S