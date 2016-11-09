Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Tribune Media Co
* Tribune Media Co - Expect to continue our cost reduction initiatives into 2017
* Tribune Media Co - Revising our full year financial guidance for 2016
* Tribune Media Co- For full year 2016, company expects consolidated revenues to be between $2.147 billion and $2.179 billion
* Tribune Media-Adjusting for impact of core dollars shifting into olympics, estimate core advertising remained essentially flat in quarter , consistent with H1 2016
* Sees FY 2016 consolidated revenues to be between $2.147 billion and $2.179 billion
* Tribune Media - Qtrly results "would have been even better but for Trump campaign's substantially lower than expected spend on television advertising"
* Tribune Media Co - Full-year gross political advertising revenue will be about $161 million
* Sees FY 2016 consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be between $565 million and $585 million
* Tribune Media Co- For full year 2016, company expects capital expenditures to be approximately $107 million
* Tribune Media Co - "We expect to continue our cost reduction initiatives into 2017"
* FY2016 revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tribune Media Co - Continue to work with our financial advisors on a strategic review of company's assets
* Tribune Media Co - Considering other actions, including but not limited to returns of capital to shareholders and debt repayment
* Tribune Media - Revising 2016 guidance due to lower than expected political ad revenue from presidential campaign and fall in core advertising revenue
* Tribune Media-Sees $18 million-$20 million in expense savings on annualized basis going forward from steps to identify additional efficiencies in cost structure
* Tribune Media Company reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 earnings per share $1.61
* Q3 revenue $518.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $547.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
