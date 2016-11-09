Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Sunopta Inc :
* Sunopta Inc says continues to believe it has ability to achieve its mid-term targets, in time frame provided, as furnished in April 2016
* Sunopta -in order to support efforts to meet or exceed mid-term targets, co, together with Oaktree, continued to make progress on its value creation plan
* Sunopta Inc says has announced intention to close its juice processing and packaging facility in San Bernardino, CA
* Sunopta Inc says continues to review its product offerings and is focused on simplifying portfolio
* Sunopta -will invest in areas where it has a structural advantage and will assess impact of exiting product lines where Sunopta is not effectively positioned
* Sunopta Inc says plans to engage third party support in manufacturing, procurement and logistics to enhance quality and capture savings
* Sunopta Inc says sales efforts will be reorganized by channel, rather than geography
* Sunopta -revenue negatively impacted by about $5.0 million in Q3 due to recall of certain sunflower products and fire at third party contract manufacturing facility
* Sunopta announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 loss per share $0.04 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $348.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $360.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
