Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Amerigo Resources Ltd :
* Qtrly gross tolling revenue was $32.5 million versus $14.9 million
* Amerigo Resources Ltd says Q3-2016 copper production was 16.0 million pounds, 88% higher than 8.5 million pounds produced in Q3-2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Amerigo Resources Ltd says MVC maintains its 2016 production guidance of 55.0 to 60.0 million pounds of copper at an annual cash cost of $1.65 to $1.85/lb
* Amerigo announces Q3-2016 financial results
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones