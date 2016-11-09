Nov 9 Amerigo Resources Ltd :

* Qtrly gross tolling revenue was $32.5 million versus $14.9 million

* Amerigo Resources Ltd says Q3-2016 copper production was 16.0 million pounds, 88% higher than 8.5 million pounds produced in Q3-2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Amerigo Resources Ltd says MVC maintains its 2016 production guidance of 55.0 to 60.0 million pounds of copper at an annual cash cost of $1.65 to $1.85/lb

* Amerigo announces Q3-2016 financial results