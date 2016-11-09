Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Crocs Inc
* Crocs inc - on a constant currency basis, revenues decreased 11.6%, compared to three months ended september 30, 2015.
* Crocs inc - revenues were in-line with guidance at $245.9 million for three months ended september 30, 2016
* Qtrly revenues were in-line with guidance at $245.9 million for three months ended september 30, 2016
* Crocs inc - improved inventory management resulted in a $21.4 million, or 11.2%, decrease in inventory as of september 30, 2016
* Expects fy 2016 revenues to be $1,034.0 million to $1,044.0 million
* Q4 revenue view $213.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crocs, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.07
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $185 million to $195 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.034 billion to $1.044 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: