Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Wendys Co
* The Wendy's Company reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly same-restaurant sales increased 1.4 percent at North America system restaurants in Q3 of 2016
* Sees fy 2016 same-restaurant sales growth of approximately 1.5 percent for North America system
* Wendys co says announces intent to enter into accelerated share repurchase transaction for $150 million
* Wendys co says board of directors authorizes 8-percent increase in quarterly dividend rate
* Sees fy 2016 restaurant margin of approximately 19.0 percent at North America company-operated restaurants
* Wendys co says increase in quarterly dividend rate, from 6 cents per share to 6.5 cents per share
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $145 million
* Continues to expect to achieve adjusted ebitda margin of 38 to 40 percent by end of 2020
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $364 million versus I/B/E/S view $350 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $0.40 to $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: