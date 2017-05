Nov 9 New York Reit Inc

* New york reit inc - currently seeking to obtain new financing of approximately $760 million

* New york reit inc qtrly affo per share $0.03

* New york reit inc - q3 2016 same store cash noi, excluding viceroy hotel, of $26.9 million compared to $30.1 million in q3 2015

* New york reit inc - total ending occupancy was 93.4% as of september 30, 2016, compared to 95.2% as of december 31, 2015

* New york reit announces results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 core FFO per share $0.09