Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc
* ARIAD announces phase 1/2 trial data on investigational drug Brigatinib published in the Lancet Oncology
* ARIAD says as of June 2015 data cutoff, in ALK+ NSCLC patients with prior crizotinib treatment, confirmed ORR was 62 percent and median PFS was 13.2 months
* ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc says in crizotinib-naive ALK+ NSCLC patients, eight of eight patients had a confirmed response
* ARIAD Pharmaceuticals says seeking accelerated U.S. marketing approval for Brigatinib in patients with metastatic ALK+ NSCLC who are resistant or intolerant to crizotinib
* ARIAD Pharmaceuticals says plans to submit a marketing authorization application (MAA) for Brigatinib to European Medicines Agency (EMA) in early 2017
* ARIAD Pharmaceuticals says FDA has granted ARIAD's request for priority review for ALTA trial of Brigatinib and has set an action date of April 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: