Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc
* Revolution Lighting Technologies reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $50 million to $54 million
* Q3 revenue rose 33 percent to $50.2 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $170 million to $175 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 35 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
