Nov 9 Spartan Energy Corp

* Qtrly average production of 12,429 boe/d (91% oil and liquids), representing a 55% percent increase over Q3 of 2015

* Spartan Energy - Revising 2016 exit guidance from 12,500 boe/d to 13,500 boe/d and average production guidance from 10,700 boe/d to 11,200 boe/d

* Reducing 2016 capital expenditure budget from $68 million to $66 million

