Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Spartan Energy Corp
* Qtrly average production of 12,429 boe/d (91% oil and liquids), representing a 55% percent increase over Q3 of 2015
* Spartan Energy - Revising 2016 exit guidance from 12,500 boe/d to 13,500 boe/d and average production guidance from 10,700 boe/d to 11,200 boe/d
* Reducing 2016 capital expenditure budget from $68 million to $66 million
* Spartan Energy Corp. announces third quarter financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: