Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Conifex Timber Inc
* Revenues of $104.1 million in Q3 of 2016 were in line with previous quarter and improved by 21% over same quarter last year
* Qtrly net income $0.07 per basic and diluted share
* Expect Q4 2016 operating results to reflect sequential increase in delivered log costs as well as reduced operating rates
* Conifex announces third quarter results
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones