Nov 9 Conifex Timber Inc

* Revenues of $104.1 million in Q3 of 2016 were in line with previous quarter and improved by 21% over same quarter last year

* Qtrly net income $0.07 per basic and diluted share

* Expect Q4 2016 operating results to reflect sequential increase in delivered log costs as well as reduced operating rates

