Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Lumos Networks Corp
* Lumos Networks Corp- For full year 2016 company sees adjusted EBITDA of $93 million to $96 million and capital expenditures of $85 million to $95 million
* FY2016 revenue view $208.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says UBS Investment Bank hired to explore strategic alternatives for company's regulated business
* Lumos Networks Corp. reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue $51.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $206 million to $210 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: