Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 PharMerica Corp
* Sees FY 2016 revenue in range of $2.051 billion to $2.091 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share in range of $1.84 to $1.89
* PharMerica reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 revenue $512.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $530 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: