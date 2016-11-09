Nov 9 American Airlines Group Inc

* October passenger load factor 82.6 percent, down 2.6 points

* Expects its q4 2016 total revenue per available seat mile (trasm) to be down approximately 0.5 to 2.5 percent

* American airlines group inc says expects its q4 pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 5 and 7 percent

* American airlines group inc says oct. 2016 total available seat miles 22.3 billion , up 0.4 %

* American airlines group inc says oct. 2016 total revenue passenger miles 18.45 billion , down 2.6 percent

* American airlines group reports october traffic