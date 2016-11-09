Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 American Airlines Group Inc
* October passenger load factor 82.6 percent, down 2.6 points
* Expects its q4 2016 total revenue per available seat mile (trasm) to be down approximately 0.5 to 2.5 percent
* American airlines group inc says expects its q4 pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 5 and 7 percent
* American airlines group inc says oct. 2016 total available seat miles 22.3 billion , up 0.4 %
* American airlines group inc says oct. 2016 total revenue passenger miles 18.45 billion , down 2.6 percent
* American airlines group reports october traffic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
