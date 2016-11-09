Nov 9 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc

* Protalix Biotherapeutics - cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2016 were $51.3 million, which provides company with capital into 2018

* Protalix Biotherapeutics provides update and reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.07