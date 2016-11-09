Nov 9 Conifex Timber Inc :

* Revenues of $104.1 million in Q3 of 2016, increased by 21 pct over same quarter last year

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07

* Conifex timber - for 2016 expects steady demand from north american lumber markets, moderately weaker U.S. Dollar benchmark prices compared to Q3

* Expect planned capital expenditure commitments for optimization of two B.C. Sawmill complexes to aggregate about $10 million