Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Conifex Timber Inc :
* Revenues of $104.1 million in Q3 of 2016, increased by 21 pct over same quarter last year
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07
* Conifex timber - for 2016 expects steady demand from north american lumber markets, moderately weaker U.S. Dollar benchmark prices compared to Q3
* Expect planned capital expenditure commitments for optimization of two B.C. Sawmill complexes to aggregate about $10 million
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones