BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Gtt Communications Inc
* GTT Communications to acquire Hibernia Networks
* GTT Communications says deal for $590 million
* GTT Communications says cash portion of purchase price will be funded with proceeds from additional debt issuance
* GTT Communications says transaction consists of $515 million in cash and approximately 3.3 million shares of gtt common stock
* GTT Communications says debt syndication process will be led by KeyBank National Association and Credit Suisse, who provided committed financing for deal. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.