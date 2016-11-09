BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp
* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp reports net income of $272,000 or $0.08 per basic share for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 revenue fell 25.6 percent to $5.08 million
* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp - expect litigation related to BCA to be concluded by end of this fiscal year
* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp - With respect to motion to dismiss filed in late August, we have not yet received a decision from court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.