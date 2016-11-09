Nov 9 Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp

* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp reports net income of $272,000 or $0.08 per basic share for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 revenue fell 25.6 percent to $5.08 million

* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp - expect litigation related to BCA to be concluded by end of this fiscal year

* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp - With respect to motion to dismiss filed in late August, we have not yet received a decision from court