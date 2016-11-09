Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Kadmon Holdings Inc
* Kadmon provides business update and reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $4.23
* Qtrly total revenue $5.7 million versus $11.3 million
* Q3 revenue $5.7 million
* Since July 2016, company has reduced its workforce by 15 percent, to 119 employees
* Expects to reduce its cash burn by approximately $9.1 million over next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
