Nov 9 Kadmon Holdings Inc

* Kadmon provides business update and reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $4.23

* Qtrly total revenue $5.7 million versus $11.3 million

* Q3 revenue $5.7 million

* Since July 2016, company has reduced its workforce by 15 percent, to 119 employees

* Expects to reduce its cash burn by approximately $9.1 million over next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: