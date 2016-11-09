BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Mei Pharma Inc
* MEI Pharma reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.12
* MEI Pharma Inc qtrly total revenue $1.1 million
* MEI Pharma - Believes cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments as of Sept. 30 to be sufficient to fund operations through at least calendar year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.