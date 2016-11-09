BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 China XD Plastics Co Ltd
* Specialty chemical company China XD Plastics announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.31
* Q3 revenue rose 38.8 percent to $332 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion
* China XD Plastics Co Ltd - Reiterates fiscal 2016 guidance of revenue between $1.0 - $1.1 billion and net income between $100 - $110 million
* China XD Plastics Co Ltd qtrly total volume shipped was 108,633 metric tons, up 33 percent YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.