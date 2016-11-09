Nov 9 Multi-color Corp

* Multi-Color Corporation announces EPS at $0.96 and core EPS at $0.99 for September quarter

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.99

* Q2 earnings per share $0.96

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $232.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.5 million

* Multi-Color Corp - Gross margin improvement year over year expected to be higher in second half of fiscal 2017

* Multi-Color Corp - Acquisition revenues for fiscal 2018 expected to be significantly higher than fiscal 2017

* Multi-Color Corp - Organic growth for year still forecasted to be in 3-5 percent range, excluding exited beer label business