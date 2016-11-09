BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones
Nov 9 United-guardian Inc
* Q3 sales fell 4.5 percent to $3.458 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* United-Guardian inc - "our sales for year are still lagging behind last year's nine-month sales due to an overstock situation in china"
* United-Guardian inc - "we expect resumption of sales into china to continue, and anticipate that sales of renacidin will also increase"
* United-Guardian reports strong third quarter results
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.