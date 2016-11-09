BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Xoma Corp
* Xoma reports third quarter 2016 achievements and financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $2.08
* Q3 earnings per share view $-2.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $600,000 versus $2.1 million
* Q3 revenue view $1.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xoma Corp - Expects its available capital will be sufficient to fund operations into Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
