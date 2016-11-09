Nov 9 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc

* Bonanza Creek Energy announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.35

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.71

* Q3 revenue $49.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc says for Q3 of 2016, company reported average daily production of 21.0 mboe per day, a 10 percent sequential decrease from Q2 of 2016

* Bonanza Creek - has increased its production guidance for full year 2016, reduced midpoint of its full year guidance for LOE, midstream expense, and capex

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - as of September 30, 2016, company was not in compliance with its interest coverage ratio covenant under its credit facility

* Sees FY 2016 total capex $25 million - $27 mln

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc sees production of 21.5 - 21.7 mboe/d for twelve months ended December 31, 2016