* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc
* Bonanza Creek Energy announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.35
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.71
* Q3 revenue $49.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc says for Q3 of 2016, company reported average daily production of 21.0 mboe per day, a 10 percent sequential decrease from Q2 of 2016
* Bonanza Creek - has increased its production guidance for full year 2016, reduced midpoint of its full year guidance for LOE, midstream expense, and capex
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - as of September 30, 2016, company was not in compliance with its interest coverage ratio covenant under its credit facility
* Sees FY 2016 total capex $25 million - $27 mln
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc sees production of 21.5 - 21.7 mboe/d for twelve months ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.