BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Neonode Inc
* Neonode reports third quarter ended September 30, 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net revenues decreased by 47 percent to $1.6 million
* Q3 revenue view $3.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.