Nov 9 Cytrx Corp

* Cytrx reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Cytrx Corp - during Q3, embarked on a plan to reduce spending until additional results from Aldoxorubicin phase 3 STS clinical trial are available

* Cytrx- Reduction in spending included reducing headcount, stopping pre-commercialization activities for Aldoxorubicin, suspending further devt of DK049