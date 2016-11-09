BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Critical Control Energy Services Corp
* Critical Control Energy Services Corp says generated net earnings of $0.3 million in Q3, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million in comparative period
* Critical Control Energy Services Corp says expects recurring revenue from its services division to continue being impacted for remainder of 2016
* Critical Control Energy Services - Impact of reorganization changes are "evident" in results in Q3 2016, expected to improve results further in 2017
* Critical Control announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue fell 20.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.