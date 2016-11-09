BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Virgin America Inc
* Virgin America reports october 2016 operational results
* October load factor 84.4 percent, up 2.1 points
* Oct load factor was 84.4 percent, an increase of 2.1 points from October 2015
* Airline's Oct. Traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) increased 13.6 percent
* says Oct. 2016 available seat miles 1.22 billion , up 10.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.