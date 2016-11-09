BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones
Nov 9 Calian Group Ltd :
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.45
* Q4 revenue rose 13 percent to C$68.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share C$1.70 to C$2.00
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.45
* Reported revenues for quarter of $68.8 million, a 13% increase from $60.9 million reported in same quarter of previous year
* FY2017 earnings per share view C$1.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect revenues for fiscal 2017 to be in range of $270 million to $290 million
* FY2017 revenue view C$283.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Backlog at September 30, 2016 was $488 million versus $442 million reported at September 30, 2015
Backlog at September 30, 2016 was $488 million versus $442 million reported at September 30, 2015
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.