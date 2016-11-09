BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Nektar Therapeutics :
* Nektar Therapeutics presents new clinical data from ongoing phase 1 dose-escalation study of NKTR-214 at the society for immunotherapy of cancer (SITC) 2016 annual meeting
* Single-agent, anti-tumor activity observed in 7/18 evaluable patients with solid tumors, including one unconfirmed partial response per recist
* Single-agent, anti-tumor activity observed in 7/18 evaluable patients with solid tumors
* NKTR-214 was also well tolerated in patients when administered as an every two-week or every three-week outpatient therapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.