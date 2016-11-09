BRIEF-Union Bank of the Philippines says qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos versus 4.73 billion pesos
Nov 9 Plaza Retail REIT :
* Has approved an increase in its annual distribution to unitholders to $0.27 per unit, representing a 3.8% increase
* Plaza Retail REIT announces its 14th consecutive annual distribution increase and solid results for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos versus 4.73 billion pesos
May 16 Cebu Property Ventures And Development Corp: