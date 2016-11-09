BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Weatherford International plc :
* Departure of Bernard J. Duroc-Danner, Chairman of Board, President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately
* Krishna Shivram will lead company as interim Chief Executive Officer
* Krishna Shivram will lead company as interim Chief Executive Officer
* Robert Rayne, current Vice Chairman of Board, will serve as Chairman of Board
* Weatherford International plc says Krishna Shivram will continue as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) until a new CFO is named in coming days
* Weatherford announces Chairman and Chief Executive Officer departure and appointment of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.