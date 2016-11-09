BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Pason Systems Inc :
* Pason Systems Inc - intend to spend up to $20 million in capital expenditures in 2016
* Pason reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share C$0.08
* Q3 revenue C$38.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$35.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.