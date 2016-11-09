BRIEF-Adamas Incorporation Q1 net loss 7 mln baht
* Q1 net loss 7 million baht versus profit of 153.2 million baht
Nov 10 Finjan Holdings Inc :
* Announced that Eyal Harari has been appointed as chief executive officer of its wholly owned subsidiary, Cyberisk
* Effective Nov. 14, 2016, Harari will replace Yoram Golandsky
* Finjan Holdings appoints Eyal Harari to lead advisory services firm, Cyberisk, as chief executive officer
TOKYO, May 16 Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday that it was "very important" for Toshiba Corp and its joint venture partner Western Digital Corp to cooperate, rather than be at odds.