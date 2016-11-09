BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp :
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - "expect to achieve significantly greater long-term accretion as domestic crude oil production grows over time"
* Upon closing, ownership in Permian express partners llc will be approximately 85 pct SXL and 15 pct XOM
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - Exxonmobil will contribute: its longview to Louisiana and Pegasus pipelines
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - will contribute its Permian Express 1, Permian Express 2 and Permian Longview and Louisiana access pipelines
* Sunoco Logistics Partners-Exxonmobil will contribute hawkins gathering system; idle pipeline in southern Oklahoma; and its Patoka, Illinois, terminal
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - concurrent with transaction, Exxonmobil and affiliates will enter into a preferred provider agreement with joint venture
* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - Sunoco Logistics will be majority owner and operator of joint-venture's assets
* Sunoco Logistics Partners-strategic JV with Exxonmobil in which co will form Permian Express Partners to combine some key crude oil logistics assets
* Sunoco Logistics announces strategic crude oil joint venture with Exxonmobil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.