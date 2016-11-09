BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8% of total revenue, compared to prior guidance of 7% to 9%
* Sees FY 2016 gross profit margin of approximately 70% of total revenue, compared to prior guidance of approximately 68%
* FY2016 revenue view $346.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ZELTIQ announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 revenue $95.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $350 million to $352 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.