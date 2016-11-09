BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Wave Life Sciences Ltd
* Qtrly net loss per share $ 0.75
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - two lead candidates in Huntington's Disease (HD) on track to initiate clinical trials 1h 2017
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - candidate in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Exon 51 on track to enter clinic 2H 2017
* Wave life sciences reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.