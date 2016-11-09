BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Manitex International Inc
* Consolidated backlog was $46.3 million at September 30, 2016, compared to $75.5 million at December 31, 2015
* Manitex International Inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 revenue fell 12.3 percent to $74.1 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.36 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.