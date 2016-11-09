BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 TPI Composites Inc
* TPI Composites Inc says total billings between $750 to $760 million for 2016
* TPI Composites Inc says capital expenditures to be between $50.0 million and $55.0 million for 2016
* TPI Composites Inc announces third quarter 2016 earnings results
* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 sales $198.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $192.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.