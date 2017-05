Nov 9 Conifer Holdings Inc

* Conifer Holdings inc says gross written premiums increased 17.6% in Q3 of 2016 to $28.5 million

* Conifer holdings inc says net earned premiums increased 30.7% to $23.4 million for Q3 of 2016

* Conifer Holdings reports 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S