BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Spark Energy Inc
* Spark Energy Inc says raised 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range from $75.0 million - $82.0 million to $80.0 million - $85.0 million
* Spark Energy Inc says for quarter ended September 30, 2016, spark reported adjusted EBITDA of $20.3 million compared to adjusted ebitda of $5.6 million
* Spark Energy Inc reports third quarter 2016 financial results and raises 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.