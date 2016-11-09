BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Merrimack - data readouts of trials for lead product candidates will likely extend beyond its prior guidance
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - now anticipates that only $4.5 million of net milestones related to Onivyde are expected to be achieved in 2016
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - anticipates that achievement of remaining $42.0 million of net milestones related to onivyde will occur in first half of 2017
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc- qtrly total revenues $28.07 million versus $33.68 million, compared to previous quarter
* Q3 revenue view $39.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Merrimack reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.23
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.