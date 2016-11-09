Nov 9 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Merrimack - data readouts of trials for lead product candidates will likely extend beyond its prior guidance

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - now anticipates that only $4.5 million of net milestones related to Onivyde are expected to be achieved in 2016

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - anticipates that achievement of remaining $42.0 million of net milestones related to onivyde will occur in first half of 2017

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc- qtrly total revenues $28.07 million versus $33.68 million, compared to previous quarter

* Q3 revenue view $39.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Merrimack reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.23

* Q3 loss per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S